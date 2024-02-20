News & Insights

Woodside Energy's Scarborough project gets first three Pluto Train 2 modules

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 20, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Wednesday it had received the first three Pluto Train 2 modules for its Scarborough gas project in Western Australia, marking a significant milestone for the $12 billion project.

Pluto Train 2 will have capacity to process about 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with additional domestic gas infrastructure to be installed at the Pluto LNG facility to raise capacity to about 225 terajoules per day, Woodside said in a statement.

"Pluto Train 2 will be the second liquefied natural gas production train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility and will process gas from the offshore Scarborough development," the oil and gas explorer said.

The existing Pluto Train 1 will process up to 3 Mtpa of LNG following modifications to accommodate Scarborough's lean gas.

"With the Scarborough Energy Project sitting at more than 55% complete, we are making significant progress across all scopes of work and look forward to receiving the remaining modules on site throughout 2024," CEO Meg O’Neill said.

The modules were fabricated by U.S.-based engineering firm Bechtel in Indonesia.

