Woodside Energy's quarterly sales revenue rises

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

April 20, 2023 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer and Mehr Bedi for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX on Friday reported an 81.4% rise in first-quarter sales revenue, benefiting from higher pricing for liquefied natural gas and boost to its output from the contribution of BHP Group's petroleum assets.

The country's top independent oil and gas explorer said sales revenue for the three months ended March 31, its third full quarter of production since assuming control of BHP's petroleum assets, was $4.28 billion, compared with $2.36 billion last year.

