Woodside Energy's fourth-quarter revenue nearly doubles

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

January 24, 2023 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan and Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX on Wednesday posted an 81% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, benefiting from strong pricing for liquefied natural gas and the acquisition of BHP Group's energy assets.

The oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 30, its second full quarter of production since merging with BHP's BHP.AX petroleum arm, was $5.16 billion, compared with $2.85 billion last year.

