Woodside Energy to supply LNG to Pilbara Minerals unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 20, 2023 — 06:11 pm EST

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Thursday it has signed a sales and purchase agreement with a unit of Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX for the supply of domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Pluto Truck Loading Facility in Western Australia.

The LNG will be used at Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora lithium operation in Western Australia, where it will replace diesel for power generation.

The LNG supply will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 for a period of five years, with Woodside supplying an average volume of 3.4 terajoules of LNG per day as part of the agreement.

