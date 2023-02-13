WDS

Woodside Energy to incur $4.4 bln indicative depreciation expense in 2023

February 13, 2023 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday it expected to incur an indicative depreciation expense of about $4.4 billion this year, as it undertakes a review of the methodology it applies to calculate depreciation of its oil and gas properties.

The impairment also includes a $630 million asset value impairment reversal on its Wheatstone project in Western Australia, primarily due to a revision in short- and long-term LNG price assumptions, Woodside said.

