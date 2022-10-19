WDS

Woodside Energy third-quarter revenue jumps

Woodside Energy Group Ltd reported third-quarter revenue on Thursday that rose nearly four times as oil and gas prices continued to increase amid the Ukraine conflict, while the company also raised its annual production outlook.

The company's revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, the first full quarter of production since merging with BHP's petroleum arm, rose to $5.86 billion from $1.53 billion.

