News & Insights

Markets

Woodside Energy, Santos Confirm Preliminary Talks Regarding Potential Merger

December 07, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd confirmed the Group is in talks regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd. Woodside said it will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Separately, Santos also confirmed preliminary talks with Woodside regarding a potential merger. Concurrently, the company is assessing a range of alternative structural options, Santos said.

The South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search, or Santos, is a global energy company with operations across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and the United States. Santos is an important Australian domestic gas supplier and LNG supplier in Asia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.