Woodside Energy reaches agreement with unions for LNG vessel crew

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with three maritime unions to ensure employment of around 70 Australian-resident seafarers on a liquefied natural gas carrier within the oil and gas producer's chartered fleet.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.