Woodside Energy Q4 Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), foremerly Woodside Petroleum Ltd., reported that its fourth quarter revenue climbed to A$$5.16 billion, from US$2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. Total sales revenue increased to US$5.10 billion from US$2.85 billion in the prior year.

Quarterly production was 51.6 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, up from 22.63 Mmboe last year.

Sales volume for the fourth quarter rose to 52.23 MMboe, from 31.76 Mmboe in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Woodside said its production guidance for full-year 2023 remains 180 million to 190 million barrels of oil equivalent.

