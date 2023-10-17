Woodside Energy Q3 Revenue Drops; Narrows 2023 Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its third quarter revenue dropped 44% to US$3.26 billion, from the prior year.

Quarterly production was 47.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe down 7% from the prior year. Sales volume for the third quarter were 53.3 MMboe, down 7% from the previous year.

The company narrowed 2023 production guidance to 183 Mmboe - 188 Mmboe from the prior estimation of 180 Mmboe - 190 Mmboe.

