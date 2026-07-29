Woodside Energy Q2 Revenues Climb On Prices; Lifts FY26 Production View

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported Wednesday higher second-quarter operating revenues with growth in prices, despite weak production and sales volume. Further, the firm raised outlook for fiscal 2026 production volume.

In Australia, the shares closed Wednesday's trading at A$32.74, up 1.39 percent.

In the second quarter, operating revenue climbed 28 percent to $4.185 billion from last year's $3.275 billion. Sequentially, revenues grew 28 percent.

Production volumes dropped 18 percent from last year to 41.3 Mmboe, and the drop was 9 percent sequentially. Total production volumes were 454 Mboe/d, down from 550 Mboe/d last year.

Sales volumes were 48.0 Mmboe, down 12 percent year-over-year, and 7 percent from preceding first quarter. Total sales volumes were 528 Mboe/d, lower than prior year's 599 Mboe/d.

Average realised price grew 44 percent to $85/boe.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects total production volumes of 174-185 Mmboe, higher than previously expected 172-186 Mmboe.

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