Woodside Energy Q2 Production Edges Down; Backs FY Production Guidance

July 22, 2024 — 08:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its second quarter production slightly decreased to 44.4 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe from 44.5 Mmboe prior year.

Sales volume for the quarter were 48.0 Mmboe down from 48.4 Mmboe last year. Total revenues for the second quarter declined to US$3.03 billion from US$3.08 billion in the prior year.

The company said it is on track to achieve its full year production guidance of 185 million barrels of oil equivalent -195 million barrels of oil equivalent.

