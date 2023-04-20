Markets

Woodside Energy Q1 Total Revenue Climbs

April 20, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its first quarter total revenue climbed to US$4.33 billion, from US$2.40 billion in the same quarter last year. Total sales revenue was US$4.28 billion up from US$2.36 billion in the prior year.

Quarterly production was 46.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe, up from 21.1 Mmboe in the previous year. Full-year production guidance remains unchanged.

Sales volume for the first quarter was 50.4 MMboe up from 23.8 Mmboe last year.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the company delivered outstanding operational performance in the quarter, particularly at Pluto LNG where reliability averaged 99.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.