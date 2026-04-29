Woodside Energy Q1 Revenue, Production Fall; Sales Volumes Rise

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) reported mixed first-quarter performance, with lower revenue and production and higher sales volumes.

Operating revenue fell 2% to $3.261 billion from $3.315 billion in the same period last year

Production volumes declined 8% to 45.2 MMboe from 49.1 MMboe last year.

Sales volumes, however, rose 3% to 51.7 MMboe from 50.3 MMboe last year.

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