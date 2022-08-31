Woodside Energy-led JV gets greenhouse gas assessment permit off Western Australia coast

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A joint venture led by Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX has been awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit in the northern Carnarvon basin off the northwestern coast of Western Australia, the gas producer said on Thursday.

Woodside, BP BP.L, Japan Australia LNG Pty Ltd, Shell SHEL.L and Chevron CVX.N will each hold a 20% interest in the permit, which contains the depleted Angel Gas Field, and covers an area of around 1,800 square km (700 square miles).

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

