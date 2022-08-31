US Markets
WDS

Woodside Energy-led JV gets greenhouse gas assessment permit off Western Australia coast

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published

A joint venture led by Australia's Woodside Energy has been awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit in the northern Carnarvon basin off the northwestern coast of Western Australia, the gas producer said on Thursday.

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A joint venture led by Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX has been awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit in the northern Carnarvon basin off the northwestern coast of Western Australia, the gas producer said on Thursday.

Woodside, BP BP.L, Japan Australia LNG Pty Ltd, Shell SHEL.L and Chevron CVX.N will each hold a 20% interest in the permit, which contains the depleted Angel Gas Field, and covers an area of around 1,800 square km (700 square miles).

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDSBPSHELCVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular