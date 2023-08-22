Woodside Energy H1 Profit, Production Climb; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its first-half net profit after tax was $1.74 billion, up 6 percent from last year's $1.64 billion.

Underlying net profit after tax was $1.90 billion, compared to prior year's $1.82 billion.

Adjusted EBIT, meanwhile, dropped 6 percent from the prior year to $2.79 billion. Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairment grew 23 percent year-over-year to $4.89 billion.

Operating revenue was $7.40 billion, a growth of 27 percent from last year's $5.81 billion.

Production for the first half was 91.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66 percent higher than last year, the company noted.

Further, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 80 US cents per share, representing an approximately 80 percent payout of underlying net profit after tax.

In Australia, Woodside Energy shares were trading at A$37.85, down 1.57 percent.

