Woodside Energy Group (WDS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary (Symbol: WDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.31, changing hands as high as $21.56 per share. Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.67 per share, with $26.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.41.

