Stocks
WDS

Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (WDS) Price Target Increased by 21.54% to 23.17

April 09, 2026 — 09:36 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WDS) has been revised to $23.17 / share. This is an increase of 21.54% from the prior estimate of $19.06 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.50 to a high of $33.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of $23.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.02%, an increase of 54.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.12% to 25,520K shares. WDS / Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WDS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,417K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,371K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 80.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 79.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 415.86% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 890K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 45.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 735K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 97.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 3,607.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> See our take on Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.