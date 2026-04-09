Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (WDS) Price Target Increased by 21.54% to 23.17

The average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WDS) has been revised to $23.17 / share. This is an increase of 21.54% from the prior estimate of $19.06 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.50 to a high of $33.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of $23.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.02%, an increase of 54.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.12% to 25,520K shares. The put/call ratio of WDS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,417K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,371K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 80.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 79.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 415.86% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 890K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 45.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 735K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 97.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 3,607.39% over the last quarter.

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