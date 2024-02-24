Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Price Target Decreased by 5.20% to 32.96

The average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) has been revised to 32.96 / share. This is an decrease of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 34.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from the latest reported closing price of 30.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group. This is an increase of 322 owner(s) or 87.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.30%, a decrease of 37.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.71% to 170,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 25,687K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,541K shares, representing a decrease of 53.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 28.35% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 17,072K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,169K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,981K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 6.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,727K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,351K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 4.11% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,972K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 4.93% over the last quarter.

