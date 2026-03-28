Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 31.06

The average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) has been revised to $31.06 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of $26.93 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.00 to a high of $45.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.62% from the latest reported closing price of $33.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group. This is an decrease of 249 owner(s) or 98.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.48%, an increase of 135.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.59% to 732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASIAX - INVESCO Asia Pacific Growth Fund holds 451K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 249K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 37.43% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Principal Street Partners holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CEFA - Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 22.25% over the last quarter.

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