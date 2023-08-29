Woodside Energy gets Mexico's nod to develop Trion deepwater oil project

Adds details on approval and context on project in paragraphs 2-3 & 5, CEO comment in paragraph 4

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Wednesday its Trion deepwater oil project in Mexico had received an approval from the country's oil and gas exploration regulator.

Woodside, 60% owner and operator of Trion, is targeting first oil from the project in 2028.

In mid-June, Woodside forecast its share of the capital expenditure for the project to be $4.8 billion, with the remainder of the total costs of $7.2 billion set to be funded by Mexican state-owned oil company PEMEX, which owns 40% of Trion.

"This milestone allows us to fully progress into execution phase activities with our contractors," Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

After the approval of the Trion field development plan, Woodside booked gross proved undeveloped reserves of 324.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with the Australian oil and gas explorer holding 194.8 mmboe, it said.

