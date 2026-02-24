Woodside Energy FY25 Profit Down, EBITDA Flat Amid Production Growth; Lifts Final Dividend; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported Tuesday lower net profit in fiscal 2025, while EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was nearly flat, amid weak operating revenues. The company recorded higher production, while price was down. Further, the firm lifted final dividend, but trimmed full-year dividend.

In Australia, the shares were gaining around 2.8 percent, trading at A$27.87.

In the overnight trading in U.S., the shares were at $19.67, up 2.6 percent.

In the full year, net profit dropped 24 percent to $2.72 billion from last year's $3.57 billion. Earnings per share were 143 cents, lower than 189 cents a year ago.

Underlying net profit declined 8 percent to $2.65 billion from $2.88 billion last year.

EBITDA was $9.277 billion, nearly flat with last year's $9.276 billion.

Operating revenue dropped 1 percent to $12.98 billion from prior year's $13.18 billion. The company noted that record production offset lower realised prices.

Woodside reported production of 198.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, or 545 Mboe/day, for the full year 2025, reflecting a high-quality asset base, compared to 193.9 Mmboe last year.

Excluding the impact of periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG, sales volume grew 4 percent to 212.2 Mmboe from Mmboe last year.

However, averaged realised price dropped 5 percent to $60.2/boe from $63.4/boe a year ago.

The result was underpinned by outstanding production performance at the Sangomar project, which operated at nameplate capacity for most of the year, as well as world-class reliability at the company's operated Pluto LNG and North West Shelf Project assets.

Further, the directors have determined a final dividend of US 59 cents per share, 11 percent higher than US 53 cents per share a year ago. The full-year fully franked dividend would be US 112 cents per share, a decrease of 8 percent from the previous year.

