Woodside Energy forecasts higher annual output on boost from BHP assets

July 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Thursday forecast higher annual production and said it more than doubled its second-quarter revenue thanks to strong energy prices and its newly acquired petroleum assets from BHP Group BHP.AX.

The Perth-based gas producer also said it was calling off plans to sell its stake in the Sangomar project in Senegal. Woodside owns 82% of the Sangomar exploitation area.

For fiscal 2022, Woodside now expects total production between 145 and 153 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), higher than a prior forecast of between 92 and 98 MMboe. It reported 91.1 MMboe last year. (https://bit.ly/3yUMSTs)

Prices of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) have skyrocketed after sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine worsened supply issues in an already tight market.

That has led buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternatives to Russian gas, likely benefiting producers such as Australia and Papua New Guinea.

In its first production report since merging with BHP's petroleum arm, Woodside said revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose to $3.44 billion, including a one-month contribution from BHP's assets.

That was higher than the $1.29 billion reported last year and beat an RBC Capital estimate of $2.63 billion.

Woodside also produced 33.8 mmboe during the period, up from 22.7 mmboe a year earlier. It beat an RBC estimate of 21.7 mmboe.

