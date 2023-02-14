Woodside Energy expects $4.4 bln depreciation expense in 2023

Adds details on planned maintenances

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday it expected to incur an indicative depreciation expense of about $4.4 billion this year, after reviewing the methodology it follows to calculate depreciation of its oil and gas properties.

The company said it was reviewing the methodology after taking into account the scale of its portfolio since acquiring BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum assets.

The depreciation expense includes a $630 million asset value impairment reversal on the Wheatstone project in Western Australia, primarily due to a revision in short- and long-term LNG price assumptions, Woodside said.

Australia's biggest independent gas producer also said it would undertake planned maintenance activities across several key liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations this year.

The company said maintenance activities at its Pluto LNG project in Western Australia would start in the second quarter of this year and last about four weeks, while the turnaround at the North West Shelf LNG Train 1 was planned for the third quarter and also last about four weeks.

The Ngujima-Yin Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) dry dock maintenance is planned for the first half and is likely to last about four months.

Woodside reiterated that its full-year production forecast remained unchanged at 180–190 million barrels of oil equivalent.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

