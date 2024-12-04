Woodside Energy Expands US LNG Presence with New Deal

Woodside Energy Group (AU:WDS) has released an update.

Woodside Energy Group has signed a revised contract with Bechtel for the development of the Louisiana LNG project, aiming to provide liquefied natural gas to theglobal marketand generate value for shareholders. The project is positioned as a major growth opportunity, with an expected expenditure of up to $1.3 billion by the first quarter of 2025. This strategic move is set to enhance Woodside’s presence in the US LNG sector amid a competitive market environment.

