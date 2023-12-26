News & Insights

Woodside Energy deploys floating production unit to Sangomar project in Senegal

December 26, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Ashley Fang for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX on Wednesday said a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for its Sangomar project is heading to Senegal, with first production expected in mid-2024.

Sangomar is Senegal's first offshore oil development with production expected at about 100,000 barrels per day.

"We are targeting first oil from Sangomar in mid-2024," CEO Meg O'Neil said in a statement.

The Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO, named after Senegal's first president, will travel 12,000 nautical miles (22,224 kilometres) from Singapore to its final destination, approximately 100 kilometres off Dakar, Senegal, the company said.

Traders expect Woodside to market Sangomar crude oil to its customers in Europe and Asia.

