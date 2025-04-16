Woodside Energy Confirms Discussions With Uniper Regarding Potential LNG Supply

(RTTNews) - Australian energy giant Woodside Energy (WDS) has confirmed that it is in discussions with German company Uniper regarding potential LNG supply.

The company said that the discussions between the parties are ongoing and incomplete, and no final agreement has been reached on the terms.

Woodside said it will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Earlier, the Australian company signed a flexible long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Uniper in September 2022 to supply LNG from its global portfolio into Europe, including Germany, for a term up to 2039, starting in January 2023.

Earlier this month, Woodside reached a deal with Stonepeak, a global investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, for the sale of a 40% interest in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC.

Under the transaction, Stonepeak will provide $5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the foundation development of Louisiana LNG on an accelerated basis, contributing 75% of project capital expenditure in both 2025 and 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.