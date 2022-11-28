Woodside Energy bumps up output view for fiscal 2023

Adds details, background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday that for fiscal 2023 it expected to produce between 180 and 190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), up from the fiscal 2022 production forecast of 153-157 MMboe.

The company said the anticipated start-up of production from the Mad Dog Phase 2 oil project in the Gulf of Mexico in the middle of next year was one of the factors that influenced a hike in the output range.

The announcement comes after the company earlier said that the project, scheduled to start in 2022, might face delays after problems were detected in some equipment.

Woodside also expects its fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to range from $6 billion to $6.5 billion, with most of it being allocated for the development of its "crown jewel" - the Scarborough gas project - which holds about 11 trillion cubic feet of gas.

A major turnaround is planned at Pluto LNG project in the second quarter of 2023 with an expected duration of about four weeks, Woodside said.

Now among the world's top 10 independent oil and gas producers, Woodside said about 20% to 25% of its 2023 produced LNG will be sold at prices linked to gas hub indices.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

