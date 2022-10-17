Woodside Energy awards Nel contract for U.S. hydrogen project

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX has awarded Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser a contract to supply alkaline electrolyser equipment for its proposed H2OK U.S. hydrogen project in Oklahoma, the companies said on Monday.

Nel ASA's NEL.OL Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a 600 Million Norwegian crown ($56.50 million) purchase order from Woodside Energy, the Oslo-based company said.

"The signing of the alkaline electrolyser contract is progress toward Woodside realising its ambition to build a New Energy business in the United States," Shaun Gregory, executive vice president new energy, said in a statement.

The natural gas producer's U.S. project, based in Ardmore in Oklahoma, is geared towards producing liquid hydrogen for use in long-haul vehicles.

The alkaline electrolyser equipment would support phase 1 of the H2OK project, designed to produce 90 tonnes per day, the company said.

The electrolyser stacks will be manufactured at Nel's factory in Heroya. Once completed, the electrolyser plant will have nameplate capacity of about 64,000 kg per day of hydrogen, Woodside said.

($1 = 10.6196 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

