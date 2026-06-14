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Woodside Denies Talks With Exxon Mobil Amid Media Speculation

June 14, 2026 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - In response to recent media speculation, Woodside (WDS, WDS.AX)confirms that it is not aware of any proposal and is not in discussions regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM). The company will continue to comply fully with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Reports last week suggested that Exxon Mobil Corporation was in early-stage internal talks about possible acquisition targets, including Woodside Energy Group. Woodside has clarified that no such discussions are taking place.

WDS.AX was trading at A$30.99 down A$0.24 or 0.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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