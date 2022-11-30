US Markets
Woodside continues to look for ways to expand in Gulf of Mexico

November 30, 2022 — 07:21 pm EST

Written by Sonali Paul for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX, Australia's top independent gas producer, is continuing to hunt for opportunities to expand in the Gulf of Mexico following its takeover of BHP Group's assets there, Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said on Thursday.

"We will continue to look at opportunities to grow the business in North America," O'Neill told analysts and investors at a strategy briefing, noting that the Gulf of Mexico had been an active region for dealmaking.

