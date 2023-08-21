Woodside continues talks with unions on LNG operations even as strike threats remain

By Renju Jose and Praveen Menon

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Tuesday it continued to have "constructive bargaining" talks with unions to avert any strike at Australia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, a day ahead of a crucial meeting with unions.

Unions at Woodside-operated North West Shelf offshore gas platforms on Sunday announced plans to strike as early as Sept. 2, which could eventually disrupt LNG shipments from top global exporter Australia.

"Over the course of bargaining, we have come to substantive agreements on a number of important items ... and we will continue to engage constructively in discussions with our employees," CEO Meg O'Neill said on a call with analysts.

But she acknowledged that any disruption would make it challenging for the company to deliver supplies.

Some 99% of Woodside workers at North West Shelf's offshore gas platforms have granted unions permission to call a strike, after Australia's industrial umpire, the Fair Work Commission, gave permission for "protected industrial action" to go ahead.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers' Union, said in a Facebook post that the cost for Woodside not sorting out an agreement will be "infinitely greater" than any strikes.

A two-month fight last year against Shell SHEL.L at its Prelude floating LNG site off northwest Australia cost the company about $1 billion in lost exports until it reached a pay deal.

"The (Offshore Alliance) members are primed and ready to go," the union alliance said.

The strike threat escalates a long-running dispute between Woodside and workers over pay and conditions at North West Shelf.

Unions in Australia are required by law to give companies seven working days' notice before any industrial action, which could include a mix of short work stoppages and bans on certain tasks to an all-out strike. But the union can also elect to call off any action before then.

