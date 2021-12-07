Woodside confident shareholders will support merger with BHP's petroleum arm

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX is confident that its shareholders will vote in favour of the planned merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm in 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have full confidence that our shareholders will support the merger," Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill told analysts at a strategy briefing.

Woodside plans to put the agreed $28 billion merger to a vote in the second quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

