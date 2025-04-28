Markets
Woodside Commits To Louisiana LNG Project, Aiming For First Production In 2029

April 28, 2025 — 11:26 pm EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Woodside said it has made a final investment decision to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tonne per annum (Mtpa) Louisiana LNG development. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029.

The Louisiana LNG project will establish Woodside as a leading player in the global LNG market. By the 2030s, the company expects to produce around 24 million tonnes per year from its LNG portfolio, accounting for over 5% of the world's LNG supply.

The development has expansion capacity for two additional LNG trains and is fully permitted for a total capacity of 27.6 Mtpa.

At full capacity, the foundation project is expected to generate approximately $2 billion of annual net operating cash in the 2030s. It will drive Woodside's next chapter of value creation, giving the company's global portfolio the potential to generate over $8 billion of annual net operating cash in the 2030s.

