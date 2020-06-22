Woodside CEO sees himself in role for a few more years

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX Chief Executive Peter Coleman expects to remain in the top job for around two or three more years, with the company grappling with a review of its project timeline and possible acquisitions, he said on Tuesday.

While the company weighs acquisitions, Coleman said: "There is some value in having someone around who's been through some good deals and some not so good deals."

"If I'm sitting here in five years' time, it'll probably be too long," Coleman said at Credit Suisse's annual Australian energy conference.

Coleman has been CEO since May 2011.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

