Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill Resigns; Appoints Liz Westcott As Acting CEO

December 17, 2025 — 10:45 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Woodside Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Meg O'Neill, has announced her resignation from the company's Board. She has accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer at bp p.l.c.

To ensure continuity, the Woodside Board has appointed Liz Westcott as Acting CEO, effective 18 December 2025.

Westcott has been leading Woodside's Australian Operations as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia since joining the company in June 2023.

Prior to Woodside, Ms Westcott served as Chief Operating Officer at Energy Australia. She also built a 25-year career at ExxonMobil, working across Australia, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Her career has spanned strategic planning, operations, project management, safety, and both technical and commercial leadership.

