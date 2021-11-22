Woodside, BHP lift Australian shares higher on green-lighting $12 bln project

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners and energy stocks, as Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group jumped after giving green light to their $12 billion Scarborough LNG project.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7393 by 0018 GMT.

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX were among top boosts to the benchmark, rising over 3% each, after they gave their final go-aheads to develop the Scarborough gas field off Western Australia and expand the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The country's energy index .AXEJ rose 1.7%, tracking its best day in more than a week, after oil prices rebounded from recent losses on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves. O/R

Sector heavyweights Oil Search OSH.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX jumped 1% and 1.9%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM were also up 1.9% to their highest level since September and set for their fourth straight session of gains.

Iron prices rose more than 4%, sending heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up by 3% and 5.8%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, tech index .AXIJ dropped 3.5%, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay APT.AX plunging more than 5% to its lowest since July 30.

Australia's gold stocks .AXGD also dropped 2.5% after the bullion eased to hover near a two week low, weighed down by a firmer dollar and expectations that rising inflation might push the Federal Reserve to accelerate its monetary policy tightening. GOL/

Gold miners Wiluna Mining Corp WMC.AX, Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX and West African Resources WAF.AX were among the top losers, with sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining falling 1.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 12,663.72.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

