BHP

Woodside, BHP lift Australian shares higher on green-lighting $12 bln project

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners and energy stocks, as Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group jumped after giving green light to their $12 billion Scarborough LNG project.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners and energy stocks, as Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group jumped after giving green light to their $12 billion Scarborough LNG project.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7393 by 0018 GMT.

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX were among top boosts to the benchmark, rising over 3% each, after they gave their final go-aheads to develop the Scarborough gas field off Western Australia and expand the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The country's energy index .AXEJ rose 1.7%, tracking its best day in more than a week, after oil prices rebounded from recent losses on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves. O/R

Sector heavyweights Oil Search OSH.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX jumped 1% and 1.9%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM were also up 1.9% to their highest level since September and set for their fourth straight session of gains.

Iron prices rose more than 4%, sending heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up by 3% and 5.8%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, tech index .AXIJ dropped 3.5%, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay APT.AX plunging more than 5% to its lowest since July 30.

Australia's gold stocks .AXGD also dropped 2.5% after the bullion eased to hover near a two week low, weighed down by a firmer dollar and expectations that rising inflation might push the Federal Reserve to accelerate its monetary policy tightening. GOL/

Gold miners Wiluna Mining Corp WMC.AX, Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX and West African Resources WAF.AX were among the top losers, with sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining falling 1.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 12,663.72.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP OSH RIO APT WMC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters