Woodside averts strike at Australia LNG plant as workers approve deal

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

August 25, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Workers at offshore platforms that supply gas to Woodside's WDS.AX North West Shelf liquefied natural gas plant in Australia have approved an in-principle agreement reached between the company and unions, a union alliance said on Friday.

The union members have overwhelmingly endorsed the improved terms and conditions in the proposed new agreement, including "significant increase in remuneration for all workers covered", the Offshore Alliance said in a statement.

