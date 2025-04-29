Markets
BP

Woodside And Bp Sign Deal For Louisiana LNG Project's Gas Supply

April 29, 2025 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Woodside said it has signed an agreement with bp for the integrated energy major to supply natural gas to the Louisiana LNG project.

As per the agreement, Louisiana LNG Gas Management LLC (GasCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana LNG LLC, has committed to purchase on a long-term basis up to 640 billion cubic feet of gas from bp for an ultimate delivery to Line 200 beginning in 2029.

GasCo will be responsible for implementing the gas sourcing strategy to support the Louisiana LNG project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BP
WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.