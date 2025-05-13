Markets
WDS

Woodside And Aramco Sign Non-Binding Agreement To Explore Global LNG Opportunities

May 13, 2025 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Ltd said that the company and Aramco reached a non-binding collaboration agreement to explore global opportunities, including Aramco's potential acquisition of an equity interest in and LNG offtake from the Louisiana LNG project.

In addition, the companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

Woodside announced a final investment decision to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Louisiana LNG development on 29 April 2025. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.