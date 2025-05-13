Woodside And Aramco Sign Non-Binding Agreement To Explore Global LNG Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Ltd said that the company and Aramco reached a non-binding collaboration agreement to explore global opportunities, including Aramco's potential acquisition of an equity interest in and LNG offtake from the Louisiana LNG project.

In addition, the companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

Woodside announced a final investment decision to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Louisiana LNG development on 29 April 2025. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029.

