Wood's Ark Invest nearly liquidates Silvergate Capital position

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

January 06, 2023 — 11:22 am EST

Written by David Randall for Reuters ->

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 403,990 shares of embattled crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp SI.Non Thursday as shares in the firm plunged more than 40%, according to disclosures by Ark Invest.

The selling nearly liquidated the firm's share holdings and came from the $645 million ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.P, and not the firm's flagship $5.9 billion ARK Innovation fund ARKK.P, which does not have a position in the company.

Silvergate Capital said it would cut its workforce by 40% after investors pulled more than $8 billion in deposits in the wake of the collapse of FTX. Total deposits from digital asset customers at Silvergate fell to $3.8 billion at the end of December, compared to $11.9 billion at the end of September.

Ark Invest first bought shares in Silvergate in November, 2019, according to Morningstar data.

Shares of Silvergate were down 9.2% in midday trading on Thursday, while shares of the ARK Fintech Innovation fund were up 0.8%.

