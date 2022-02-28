WoodMac says Rusal halts alumina shipments from Ukraine's Nikolaev refinery

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal RUAL.MM, 0486.HK has halted alumina shipments from its 1.75-Mtpa Nikolaev refinery located close to the port of Mykolaiv in Ukraine, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday in a research note.

Russia put its nuclear deterrent on high alert and Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Rusal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Nikolaev’s alumina is transported to the Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk and Sayanogorsk smelters in Russia which together produce 2.5 million tonnes a year," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Ami Shivkar.

"A halt in alumina shipments doesn’t mean an immediate cut in smelter output although the supply chain in Russia is tight, with weeks of alumina stocks on site rather than months."

Shivkar said Rusal may divert alumina from its Aughinish refinery in Ireland to feed its Russian smelters.

Alumina is a feedstock for aluminium production.

The Aughinish refinery supplies alumina to aluminium smelters in Europe and any diversion would reduce supplies to a European market that is short of aluminium metal.

"As a result of sanctions, should counterparties be unable to transact with Rusal as was the case in 2018, then there is a risk that all of Rusal's overseas alumina assets could be impacted," Shivkar said.

"In this scenario output from Aughinish, Rusal’s Jamaican refinery and its stake in the Australian Gladstone plant could be stranded and ultimately jeopardised."

The United States imposed sanctions on Rusal in April 2018 and lifted them in early 2019.

Alumina supply cuts would mean lower supplies of aluminium used in the transport, packaging and construction industries.

The aluminium market is expected to see a deficit this year and next. COMMODITYPOLL01

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

