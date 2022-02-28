Commodities

WoodMac says Rusal halts alumina shipments from Ukraine's Nikolaev refinery

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Russian aluminium producer Rusal has halted alumina shipments from its 1.75-Mtpa Nikolaev refinery located close to the port of Mykolaiv in Ukraine, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday in a research note.

Rusal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Nikoaleav’s alumina is transported to the Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk and Sayanogorsk smelters in Russia which together produce 2.5 million tonnes a year," Wood Mackenzie said.

