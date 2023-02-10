Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)

Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACDI is 0.10%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.68% to 28,087K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,885K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,411K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 97.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDI by 4,705.91% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDI by 30.49% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,708K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 53.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDI by 122.78% over the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,693K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing a decrease of 45.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACDI by 25.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

