Woodford's smaller fund remains suspended-administrator

The LF Woodford Income Focus Fund will remain suspended while its authorised corporate director Link conducts a review of two options for the fund, Link said in a letter to investors on Tuesday.

Link suspended trading in the fund on Oct. 16, after Neil Woodford resigned as its manager following his sacking by Link as manager of his firm's larger LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

