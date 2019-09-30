Woodford listed fund says portfolio value drops 21%

By Lawrence White

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Money manager Neil Woodford's only listed fund said its assets fell a further 21% in value in the last three months after his separate flagship fund was frozen on June 3 because it could not meet client redemption requests.

The listed Woodford Patient Capital Trust WPCT.L said its assets fell in valuation from 748 million pounds to 591 million pounds as of Sept. 26, as the portfolio of largely illiquid investments came under further pressure.

The fund has seen some interest in buying some of its assets and is continuing discussions with other portfolio managers about taking over, it said.

"This has undoubtedly been the most challenging period for the Company since it floated in 2015. Events at the Portfolio Manager have been disappointing for everyone," chairman Susan Searle said.

The fund said it has faced particular pressure as market participants anticipated its need to sell some of its investments by selling first, further reducing their value.

The fund said it had reduced its level of borrowing by exiting two unquoted investments, ADV and Ultrahaptics.

The suspension of Woodford's Equity Income fund until December remains in place, the fund's authorised corporate director said last week at its monthly review of the lock-up.

