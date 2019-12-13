US Markets

Woodford investors to get some cash in Jan after BlackRock sells assets

The hundreds of thousands of investors trapped in Britain's LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, formerly managed by Neil Woodford, are expected to get a first payout on or around Jan. 20, the fund's administrator said on Friday.

Trading in the UK-focused fund was initially suspended in June after it ran out of cash to pay back investors seeking to leave after a period of underperformance. Link Fund Solutions said it would wind up the fund in October, which prompted Woodford to close his firm.

Link said in a letter to investors that Britain's regulator had approved its plan to wind up the fund, with a final valuation of assets set to take place on Jan. 17.

BlackRock, which is selling the more liquid assets on behalf of Link, has sold 56% of the fund, totalling 1.65 billion pounds ($2.12 billion), Link said. BlackRock has reinvested the funds in assets including stock index and money market instruments.

However, it added that PJT Partners, which is selling the less liquid assets, was still exploring opportunities to sell them.

Woodford investors may lose a third of their money as a result of the winding up of the fund, according to the firm's own estimates.

Woodford has come under fire from regulators and investors for the fund's exposure to unlisted, hard-to-sell stocks.

Link also said on Friday it had changed the name of the fund to LF Equity Income Fund.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

