Woodford investors to get first payment from collapsed fund around Jan 30-administrator

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford's collapsed three-billion-pound ($3.92 billion) equity income fund will get their first payments on or around Jan. 30, the fund's authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said on Friday.

BlackRock BLK.N has realised 1.9 billion pounds from the sale of the equity income fund's assets, representing 63% of the value of the fund, Link said in a letter to investors.

($1 = 0.7662 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.