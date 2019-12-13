US Markets

Woodford investors to get first cash back on Jan. 20

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

The hundreds of thousands of investors trapped in the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, formerly managed by Neil Woodford, are expected to get a first payout on or around Jan. 20, the fund's administrator said on Friday.

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The hundreds of thousands of investors trapped in the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, formerly managed by Neil Woodford, are expected to get a first payout on or around Jan. 20, the fund's administrator said on Friday.

Trading in the fund was initially suspended in June after it ran out of cash to pay back investors seeking to leave after a period of underperformance, before being wound up by Link Fund Solutions Limited in October.

Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors that Britain's regulator had approved its plan to wind up the fund, with a final valuation of assets set to take place on Jan. 17.

It said it had changed the name of the fund to LF Equity Income Fund.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular