Woodford investors to get 75% of collapsed fund in first pay-out-Link

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investors in the collapsed equity income formerly run by British money manager Neil Woodford will get 75% of the value of the fund in their first pay-out, its administrator said on Wednesday.

The fund moved into wind-up on Jan 18 and has generated 2.2 billion pounds ($2.89 billion) through the sale of assets by BlackRock BLK.N, Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors. Investors will get their first payment on or around Jan 30, Link said earlier this week.

Link is still exploring a sale of the more illiquid assets with PJT Partners PJT.N and said it could not say when or how much future payments would be.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Huw Jones)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.